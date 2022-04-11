Osinbajo Finally Joins 2023 Presidential Race

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally declared his bid to join the 2023 presidential race.

The declaration was broadcast live on TV on Monday, after several weeks of speculation and expectation.

In his declaration speech, the vice-president emphasised the need to build on the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He noted that he understands the hopes, fears and aspirations of Nigerians.

“For the past seven years, I have served as vice-president under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity in President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

We have together worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our nation but we have remained focused on securing the country and providing infrastructure and growing our economy.

Also Read: Amaechi: I’m Burning With Zeal To Make A Difference In Lives Of Nigerians

“In this period of seven years, I have served the government in several capacities and I have at the direction of Mr President represented our country insensitive high-level international engagements.

“I’ve been to practically all local governments in Nigeria.

“And in all of the states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people. I have visited our gallant troops in the north-east and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps.

“I have felt the pain and anguish of victims of violent conflict, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters.

“I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians, in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techpreneurs, in Lagos, Edo and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors, with our musicians; and I’ve spoken with small and large businesses.

“I’ve stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great people.

“This is why today, with utmost humility, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”