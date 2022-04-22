Osinbajo: My Experience As Acting President Has Prepared Me To Succeed Buhari

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo claims that serving under President Muhammadu Buhari has given him the expertise to take over immediately if he is chosen as his successor.

On the platform of the All Progressives Congress, the vice-president is a presidential aspirant.

During a meeting with delegates of the party in the state, Osinbajo addressed on Friday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

He said Buhari provided him with the opportunity to serve and attend to critical foreign missions, and that he would put his newfound knowledge to good use in Nigeria.

“On April 11, I declared my intention to run for president of Nigeria. I have served in the federal government of Nigeria for the past seven years,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Watch Out’, Jonathan Keeps Supporters Guessing On 2023 Presidency

“In those years, I have been involved because the president considered it right. In his own generosity and openness, he gave me every opportunity to serve, including very sensitive international assignments.

“As you know, I also acted as president during a certain period when the president was away on medical vacation. Everything that I learned as vice-president and acting president has prepared me to run and function as president of our country.

“God does not make a mistake; He is deliberate in everything that he does. By giving me all those opportunities to see and understand governance by myself at the highest level, they were not for me to sit down and write my memoirs, they are to come in handy one day.

“I believe that the time has come. I have the responsibility to my country, to all our children and the coming generation to give all that I have learnt to our country and to serve it peacefully, honestly and transparently. One advantage I have is that from day one, I can hit the ground running because I know what it takes.”