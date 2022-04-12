Osinbajo Will Deny Jesus, Betray Adeboye As He Did Tinubu – Northern Christians Movement

Hours after declaring his presidential ambition, the Northern Christians Movement (NCM) has warned certain spiritual and political leaders to be wary of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, whom it predicted would betray anyone that has been instrumental to his achievements.

The Movement gave the warning in a statement issued by its President, Rev. Jonah Omera in Abuja on Monday, noting that Professor Osinbajo’s Monday morning online declaration rather unveiled him as a serial betrayal.

The statement said Professor Osinbajo’s eventual declaration is an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians and a slap on their faces especially when he initially denied having such ambition, pointing out that such devious behaviour points to a government that would thrive on being dubious if the electorates ever made the mistake of making him president.

It expressed bewilderment that “Osinbajo, who identifies as a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, did not see anything wrong in disregarding the kind of mentor/mentee relationship that existed between Apostle Paul and Timothy, because he failed to replicate this kind of relationship between himself as his benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whom Osinbajo betrayed and dishonoured as a mentor through his declaration for the same office that his former boss is aspiring to.

“It is well known that Professor Osinbajo is banking on votes from the 12 million members strong Redeemed Church, but we found it pertinent to warn its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye that Osinbajo like Peter will betray him three times before the end of 2023 if elected President of Nigeria.

“As sure as this is the symbolic Holy Week that Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ, the Vice President will betray Pastor Adeboye the same way he did to Asiwaju Tinubu, for this is his true nature. He will not stop at the General Overseer as we predict that Professor Osinbajo will soon deny Jesus Christ when he gets to the campaign trail because his desperation for power is legendary and him there is no Jesus Christ but only inordinate ambition.

“We, therefore, call on Pastor Adeboye and all those led by the spirit to intervene because Professor Osinabjo is setting a bad precedent that will later haunt other Christians, especially the clergymen that are interested in politics. He is creating a bad image for Christians as people that cannot be trusted to be honourable while teaching our youth that it is okay to be a betrayer.

“The sense of shame he feels about betraying his benefactors was the real reason he did not dare formally declare at a properly conducted event but rather hid in his bedroom to declare online. Making the virtual declaration seem like compliance with COVID-19 control protocols is another confirmation of his duplicitous tendency, as the same man had in multiple instances mingled with the crowd without a thought for the virus when it suited his purpose.

“Because God is a merciful God, we urge Vice President Osinbajo to retrace his steps as it is not too late for him to thread the path of repentance, apologise to those he has betrayed and seek their forgiveness. Then there is still hope of redemption for his soul,” the statement admonished.