Osun 2022: Oyetola Won’t Relax If Re-Elected, Says Aide

If re-elected in the governorship election on July 16, Adegboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun State, would not relent in his pursuit of higher living standards for the state’s citizens.

This was revealed by Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, his special adviser on civic engagement, at a meeting his office conducted with members of the Palm Kernel Association on Sunday in Osogbo.

After meeting with the group, Oyintiloye issued a statement headlined “Osun 2022: Expect More of Democracy’s Dividends- Gov. Oyetola,” in which he stated that several developmental efforts that had been successfully accomplished will be expanded upon if the governor was given another term.

While addressing against the assumption that many second-term governors relax into non-performance, Oyintiloye, who represented Oyetola at the conference, stressed that Oyetola had a covenant with God to serve the people and ensured that the governor would also keep his oath of office.

“Nothing can change his covenant with God and the people of the state. This is because he sees politics as a means to serve the people and make a positive impact on their lives.

“The yearning for re-election is to consolidate on what he has achieved since the inception of this administration.

“And we can assure the good people of the state that more dividends of democracy will be made available during his second term. He won’t relax, but he will work more to better the living standard of the people,” Oyintiloye said.