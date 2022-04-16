Pardon All Thieves In Prison, Falana Knocks Buhari Over Dariye, Nyame

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has faulted the state pardon granted to former Governors of Plateau and Taraba, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame respectively.

The former governors, who were jailed for corruption, were pardoned alongside 157 others at the Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Speaking during the one year remembrance programme for the late Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Yinka Odumakin, Falana described the release of the politicians as discriminatory.

Falana stressed that it was wrong to grant state pardon to the two of them who were convicted for stealing state funds.

He stated that under the 1999 constitution, there is equality for all citizens, adding that the state pardon has to be extended to all thieves and criminals serving jail terms in various prisons.

Falana said, “My reaction is that all criminals, all thieves and criminals in our prisons should be released.

“Because section 17 of the constitution says there shall be equality, equal rights for all citizens and section 42 said there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class, gender, whatever, so you can’t take out two people and leave the rest there. It’s illegal.”