PDP: Northern Elders’ Decision On Consensus Presidential Aspirants Cannot Be Faulted – Saraki

Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the former President of the Senate, has termed the northern elders’ choice of him and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus Presidential aspirants in the north as a positive step.

On Friday, the Northern Elders Forum, led by Ango Abdullahi, backed Saraki and Mohammed as the party’s consensus presidential candidates, based on a set of criteria, ahead of the party’s 2023 presidential primary.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, have subsequently denounced the decision, arguing that it was not made on the basis of equity and openness.

In a short letter sent out on Sunday by his media adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the former Kwara State Governor said the process of selecting the Northern PDP consensus aspirants was painstaking, comprehensive, and transparent.

Saraki further stated that the two have begun a procedure to ensure that one of them will be elected as the North Presidential candidate.

The short message reads “It is a welcome development. The process that eventually led to this decision cannot be faulted. It was painstaking, thorough and transparent.

“Their decision was based on equity, justice, and the need for inclusion of all. Yes, one consensus candidate has not emerged but they have initiated a process which can help the party later on.

“The process is a work-in-progress. One person will still emerge from the ongoing process here in the North.

“The South also has an example to emulate in deciding on the aspirants that should proceed to the primaries considering the zones that have not produced a President before like the South East.

“A nation like Nigeria with all the current problems needs consensus building as a way of healing the nation and enlarging grounds of co-operation, unity and understanding.”