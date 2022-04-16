PDP to Nigerians: Use your votes to secure new lease of life in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use their votes to secure a new lease of life come 2023.

This was contained in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, its publicity secretary.

The party asked Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as a period to rekindle Nigerians’ hope for a brighter future and a national rebirth.

The party added that Easter, which is the celebration of the victory of life over death, offers us ‘the opportunity to further strengthen Nigerians’ resolve to rescue the nation from forces against it”.

It urged Nigerians not to resign to despondency in the face of life-discounting experiences but to reinforce their determination to unite and use their votes to give the nation a new lease of life.

The party further advised all compatriots to bolster unity, love and care for one another at this time in the renewed hope in God, as citizens collectively resolve to rescue and rebuild the nation.