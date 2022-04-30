Peter Obi On Zoning: PDP Has Final Say — I’ll Respect Party’s Decision

Peter Obi, a presidential hopeful running on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) platform, says he will obey the party’s zoning decision.

Obi spoke after appearing before the party’s screening committee in Abuja on Friday.

The screening process, according to the former governor of Anambra, is “excellent,” and the committee is made up of seasoned party members.

The former Anambra governor, speaking on the issue over the PDP presidential ticket being zoned to the south-east, said he would respect the party’s choice.

“The party has the final say. I can’t have a thought,” he said.

“I’m a member of a party. If the party says this is where they want the party to go, if you are a member of an organisation, you respect that organisation. And that is why I said whatever we do, the most critical thing is, what do we do to pull Nigeria out of poverty and create a future for the teeming unemployed youths of Nigeria.

“We must change our polity and change what other nations are doing, and that is building a better nation for their people.

“We can’t go on round and round things that are yesterday. Let’s think about tomorrow. How can a great nation like Nigeria not do well? Simple, change it from consumption to production.”

When asked about his chances of defeating other presidential aspirants to become the party’s flagbearer, Obi said the decision will be made by the voting delegates.

“My chance are for the delegates to decide,” he said.

“I am not going to impose myself on them; it’s for the delegates to reflect on the nation and decide what do we do to guarantee a future for our young ones.

“Whatever the party does, for me, it is to create a future for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths, and pulling Nigeria out of hunger.”