Peter Obi To Delegates: I’m On A Mission To Stop Excessive Use Of Cash

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has advised delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take the money offered by aspirants, but to vote for their favorite candidate with their children’s future in mind.

Obi, a presidential candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated he was on a mission to stop the monetisation of politics and that he would not pay money to delegates.

He spoke to Ondo State delegates yesterday in Akure as part of a nationwide campaign to woo delegates ahead of the primary election.

Obi encouraged the delegates to look into the candidates’ past records.

He stated that Nigerians needed somebody with capacity, good behaviour and character as their president and not just ability to talk and make promises.

Obi said the current situation of the country would consume Nigerians if nothing was done to vote for the right leadership.

He said: “Collect the money, but when you go to vote, think about the future of your children. You are delegates today, you cannot be delegates forever. We cannot continue this way. If we do not do anything, it will consume all of us.

“Ask question about the aspirants. Ask about where they were 15 years ago. We want people with capacity, behaviour and character to be our president.

“People now spend their revenue on feeding. Unemployment rate is on the high side. We are borrowing without investing it. The problem with Nigeria is that we are borrowing for consumption. The country is unproductive. We want to see things work.”