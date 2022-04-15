Police Commence Autopsy On Late Osinachi’s Corpse

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said an autopsy test was being conducted on the remains of late gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of domestic violence.

According to PUNCH, a police said that the autopsy, which should have been done on Wednesday, was delayed because of the absence of some family members, adding that the process started on Thursday at the National Hospital Abuja, where she died.

The source said, “You know there have been speculations about her death. The husband is insisting that he died due to an illness. The autopsy was not done yesterday (Wednesday) because everyone had to be represented before they commence, but some people were absent, that was why they couldn’t do it. It is in stages, but I call tell you that the process commenced today.”

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development said; “The autopsy is part of the investigation.”

Recall that the 42-year-old artiste died on Friday after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

This publication had also reported that the husband of the late Dunamis Church lead singer, Peter Nwachukwu, has been arrested over the death of his wife.

The case was transferred on Monday from the police division to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.