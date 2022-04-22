Police officers, others seen scrambling over singer Portable’s largesse

A video has surfaced online that reveals the moment some Nigerian police officers and other set of people were seen scrambling over singer Portable wads of cash.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner decided to show some love to the boys on the street as he makes money rain on them and by extension get some overwhelming reactions from netizens.

Recall, this is not the first Portable will pull out such stunt, few days ago, Portable while trying to board a plane to Lagos from Benin, was captured throwing money in the air as the airport staff were scrambling to pick up the money.

In the recent video one of the moment that captured the hearts of internet users was the manner of conversation between the police officer and Portable while officer tried to collect his own part of the money as others struggled to have their own cash.