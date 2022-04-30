“Polygamy Is An African Culture, Even Christianity Does Not Frown At It” – Ali Baba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba is of the opinion that nothing is wrong with polygamy in an African setting, and that even Christianity does not frown at it.

The humorist, who spoke as a guest on TVC’s Your View, defended his position by submitting that polygamy is a tradition in Africa that people moved away from in order to embrace western way of life.

Weighing into the controversies surrounding actor Yul Edochie’s decision to take a second wife, Ali Baba posed a question on whether it would have been preferable for him to have a baby mama than to marry the mother of his child.

The comedian ended his comment by suggesting that there may be more to Yul and May’s 16-year marriage that is not known.

Watch Him Speak Below