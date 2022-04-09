Popular Gospel Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu Is Dead

Popular Gospel artiste, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu has passed away.

The angelic-voiced lady died early today after a protracted illness.

The cause of death was said to be throat cancer. Osinachi, who sang in Igbo, was famous for the hit song Ekwueme by Prospa Ochimana, released in 2017.

She featured in songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), “You no dey use me play” by Emma

She was also a minister of God and producer of Christian worship music.

Her last release was in September last year, when she released Ikem, God of Power.

Her family was yet to issue a statement on her death.

She is survived by her husband Peter and four children.

She was the twin sister of “Amarachi Grace Eze, who is also a powerful singer.