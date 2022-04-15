Pregnant Rihanna Reportedly Breaks Up With ASAP Rocky

Rumours are spreading wildly that Popular Singer Rihanna has broken up with boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, and people on the internet are seriously struggling to handle the news.

Recall in January, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together with an internet-breaking maternity shoot. This exciting news came 2 years after Riri And Rocky have been secretly dating and debunking claims that they were a couple.

In a new development, A popular French fashion influencer, Kurrco, shared the news on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna ending their two-year-old relationship after he cheated on the Singer with her Fenty footwear designer, Amina Muaddi.

They didn’t reveal who shared this heartbreaking information with them, but the only thing they confirmed is the couple is no longer an item.

SEE POST BELOW