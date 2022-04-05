Pregnant Woman Stabs Husband To Death Over Plan To Marry Second Wife In Ibadan

43-year-old pregnant woman, Omowunmi Joseph, has been arrested by the police after she stabbed her husband, Joseph Nwankwo, to death around 2am on Monday morning while he was asleep in the Odoye area, Alaadorin, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that crisis started between the two about two weeks ago when the husband told his wife that he wanted to marry a second wife from his home town.

According to Daily, sources said after stabbing her husband to death, Omowunmi reported herself at the Iyaganku police area command and that the command took her to Yemetu police division, close to the scene of the incident.

The remains of the husband has reportedly been deposited in a morgue.

The state police spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached to comment on the incident as at the time of filling this report.