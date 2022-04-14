Presidency: Insecurity Result Of Decades Of Neglect — Asking Buhari To Resign Isn’t Solution

Calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, according to the presidency, will not solve the country’s security problems.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had asked the president to “seriously consider” resigning over the country’s “failure to show proper response” to security challenges on Tuesday.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, responded in a statement on Wednesday, saying the current administration has taken big efforts that will soon give “huge” dividends in the fight against insecurity.

The calls for Buhari’s registration, he said, are the result of politicians who have lost touch with the people.

“The Presidency does not wish to be drawn into the high-decibel show in the media, taking the nation by the storm from the Northern Elders Forum. Publicity is the oxygen for politicians who have failed to connect with voters in a democracy,” the statement reads.

Also Read: Allow Buhari Complete His Tenure, Shehu Sani Tells Northern Elders

“It is enough to say from our part, that resignation call on the President is not a solution to the security problems facing the country, something that has built up to a worrisome level following decades of neglect.

“It is more important that citizens know what their government is doing to deal with this situation and for politicians to come to terms with the fact that it is beneficial to all that they help to preserve the state so that when it is their turn, they will have a place that they will manage.

“People don’t have to destroy what is there in a desperate quest to get power.

“In response to the recent spike in terrorist activity particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defence establishment, in response to presidential directives, has realigned and reorganised the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.

“The new operations structures are being reinforced with land-based assets to increase the efficiency of the troops and intelligence is equally being reinforced.

“The air defence system is being reinforced with newly-acquired jets and drones which assemblage and training for operators has been hastened to meet the current exigencies.

“The country is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and the effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process.”