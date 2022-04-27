Presidency: Keep Off Southeast, You Denied Being Igbo Man – IPOB Warns Wike

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and a Presidential aspirant to steer clear of the Southeast.

IPOB stated that Wike denied having any links with the Southeast in the past, hence should keep off the region as he tries to canvas for votes.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, issued the warning while condemning Wike’s recent visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe on Wednesday.

Recalling the killings in Obigbo, Rivers State, IPOB vowed to go all out against anybody who hosts Wike in the Southeast.

In a statement, Powerful stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant should be ashamed of himself for begging Igbos for votes.