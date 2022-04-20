Presidential, Governorship Aspirants To Pay N100m, N50m For Nomination Forms – APC

Members who want to run in the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) presidential primary must pay N100 million for nomination and expression of interest forms.

Similarly, candidates seeking the party’s ticket to run for governor in their respective states must pay N50 million for nomination and expression of interest forms.

Felix Morgan, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Several leaders of the ruling party, including advisors to President Muhammadu Buhari and incumbent governors, have expressed interest in succeeding him when his term ends in 2023, ahead of the party’s primary and general elections.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor Bola Tinubu, Ebonyi Governor David Umahi, Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, and ministers Rotimi Amaechi (Transport) and Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment) are among them.