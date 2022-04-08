Presidential Primary: APC Will Choose Any Available Option, Says Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the newly-elected Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Shortly after meeting with the President, Adamu told State House reporters that the APC would utilize one of three ways to choose its next presidential candidate: direct primaries, indirect primaries, or consensus.

Fielding questions from journalists on the next route for the party’s primaries, he said, “When we get there, we’ll talk, alright? But the options are there; direct primaries, indirect and consensus. The party has a choice which of these paths to take.”

Also Read: APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself, Buhari Says As He Meets Adamu, Buni

Speaking of the March 26 national convention, the former Nasarawa State Governor said, “Since the history of democracy in this country; First Republic, Second Republic, up to where we are today, I don’t remember any convention, the size we held.

“I don’t remember any convention that there were misgivings about the possibility of its success other than this one.

“We came out clean and we thought the leadership that Mr President provided the party has made all this possible.”