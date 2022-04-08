Reactions As Korra Obidi Speaks About Being Served Breakfast

Popular Nigerian Dancer and Author, Korra Obidi has left both fans and Celebrities awe-struck at the recent photos she shared on social media.

Korra who has remained silent about her estranged husband Justin Dean’s allegations against her, took to her Instagram page and shared a cryptic post.

The dancer, after suffering a heartbreak, which Nigerians now term “breakfast”, shared an interesting quote.

She wrote: “Last last, all breakfast chopped go turn shit. – Korra Obidi 2022″

“We move,” she added.

Reacting, her Colleague Janemena, making a comment on the Instagram post, cautioned her about bloggers, while Comedian Broda Shaggi and others dropped love emojis in her comment section.

