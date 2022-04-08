Reactions Trail Photo Of Singer Portable With BBNaija Star Dorathy

Controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable stunned many of his followers on social media after he flaunted photo with Big Brother Naija Star, Dorathy Lynda Bachor.

The singer who had a turbulent time in March as he lost a business opportunity and sacked his team members, was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of Sujimoto group of company.

Few hours ago, Portable uploaded some photos he took at Sujimoto’s office, as he wished the popular Real estate mogul, Sujimoto a happy birthday today.

He also shared a photo of himself with BBnaija star, Dorathy Bachor on his instagram page.

His Instagram caption reads;

“Happy birthday @sujimoto81 Man Pass Man Bizza Bizza 🙏🙏🙏More money more fame @sujimoto81 dey show love ❤️ ZAzuu alongside @thedorathybachor

I gat money I know people ZAzuu KESARI ODOGWU The street problem Wahala Musician”

His picture with Dorathy got some of his fans surprised as they engaged the comment section.

