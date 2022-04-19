‘Recent Developments Conflict With My Values’ — Solomon Dalung Resigns From APC

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dalung handed his resignation letter to the APC ward chairman in Sabin-Gida, Plateau state’s Langtang south LGA.

The former minister, who stated that his departure from the APC is effective immediately, also stated that the party’s recent changes are incompatible with his ideals.

“This is to convey my withdrawal of membership from the All Progressives Congress with effect from the date of this notice,” the letter signed on April 18 reads.

“It is worthy of mention that recent developments in the party conflict with my core principles of values which define the basis of allegiance to the party.

“Of note is the fact that internal democracy is critical to the survival of representative democracy without which political participation remains a mirage.”