Rita Dominic’s Husband Called Out Over An Alleged N700k Debt

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Fidelis Anosike, the husband of Nollywood thespian Rita Dominic, has been called out on social media for allegedly owing Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N700K).

The twitter user identified as Vulcan (@EVZVN) pointed the accusing finger at Anosika, claiming that he owes his sister the aforementioned money.

Vulcan held that Anosika has been owing the money since last year, 2021. “Can Rita Dominic’s husband pay my sister the ₦700k that he has been owing her since last year? What manner of wickedness is this?” the twitter user purported.

Rita Dominic’s Husband Called Out Over An Alleged N700k Debt

As at the time of filing this report, neither Anosika nor his wife, Rita, had commented on Vulcan’s accusation.

This allegation is coming barely 24 hours after Anosika tied the nuptial knot with veteran actress Rita Dominic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here