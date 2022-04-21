Rita Dominic’s Husband Called Out Over An Alleged N700k Debt

Fidelis Anosike, the husband of Nollywood thespian Rita Dominic, has been called out on social media for allegedly owing Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N700K).

The twitter user identified as Vulcan (@EVZVN) pointed the accusing finger at Anosika, claiming that he owes his sister the aforementioned money.

Vulcan held that Anosika has been owing the money since last year, 2021. “Can Rita Dominic’s husband pay my sister the ₦700k that he has been owing her since last year? What manner of wickedness is this?” the twitter user purported.

As at the time of filing this report, neither Anosika nor his wife, Rita, had commented on Vulcan’s accusation.