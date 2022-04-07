Sanwo-Olu Appoints MC Oluomo As Lagos Parks Committee Chair

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of the sacked chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, as the Chairman of parks management committee in the state.

The governor also approved the appointment of a former Commissioner of Police in the state, AIG Hakeem Odumosu (retd), as the Government Liason Officer.

The duo were part of a 25-man committee set up by the state government to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

Recall that the NURTW had suspended Oluomo over alleged insubordination and refusal to obey the directive by the National Executive led by Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

Following his suspension, the state government banned the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages in the state and promised to appoint a management committee to coordinate the activities in parks and garages.

However, on Wednesday night, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho in a statement said the government set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

He stated that this move was in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not allowed to threaten law and order.

The Commissioner said the committee members were selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector.