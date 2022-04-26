Saraki: It’s North-Central’s Turn To Lead… We’ve Sacrificed For Nigeria

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki believes it is now the north-central’s turn to govern the country.

Saraki, a presidential aspirant, addressed delegates from Plateau’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jos on Tuesday.

The former governor of Kwara stated that the north-central has continuously helped other regions in leading the country and that it now expects the same support from other zones.

“You remember that before the national convention of our party, we held a meeting in Abuja with delegates of north-central extraction,” Saraki said.

Also Read: 2023: Yahaya Bello Pays N100m, To Pick Forms Wednesday

“We said to ourselves that for many times and many years, we, in the north-central, have worked hard, we struggled, used our efforts, used our money, used our energies to support other people to lead.

“Everybody, who had become president under this great party, got the seat because of our massive sacrifices.

“We have now resolved that it is time for others to vote for us in 2023.”

Saraki stated that the north-central region has capable hands to address the country’s numerous problems.

If given the chance, he claims he will lead an open administration that is transparent and fair to all Nigerians.

According to the presidential hopeful, insecurity and other problems in Nigeria have gotten out of hand due to a lack of accountability among those in charge of dealing with them.