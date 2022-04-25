Sex Tapes Of Cross River Pastor’s Daughter Surfaces Online

Management of the Cross River State School of Nursing and Midwifery, Itigidi, in Abi Local Government has reportedly expelled a female student, Gracious Paradise, who was allegedly captured in leaked sex tapes.

Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, who disclosed this said Gracious is the daughter of Pastor John Paradise, of the Banner of Grace Church, Ketabebe in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area.

According to CrossRiverWatch, three sexually explicit videos of Gracious recently surfaced online.

In one, she films the man in a position that suggests he was thrusting his manhood into her vagina.

In the second video, she films her nude self from her waist up.

In the third video, only a part of her face is shown as the video clip starts from a manhood inside a vagina, then pans to her breasts and face.

The aforementioned publication also reported that a family source who did not want to be named, said the alleged sex videos of the pastor’s daughter who is reportedly a final year student of the institution made the school authority to send her parking.

But, a member of the Governing Board of the institution said the Board is not aware of the development.

“I called to find out but the details are sketchy. But, we are to meet tomorrow, maybe it will be tabled there,” the board member said after asking if the lady was wearing the school’s uniform while carrying out the act.

The report added that in two of the videos, Ms. Gracious was clearly aware of the act.