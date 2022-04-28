She’s Not Welcomed Here – Pete Edochie Banishes Son’s Second Wife From His Household

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, has broken silence on his son’s, Yul Edochie, extramarital affairs.

Recall that Yul had on Wednesday announced that he had a second wife with whom he also had a son. He introduced Judy as his second wife, after 17 years of marriage with May.

Social media and other places of social engagement went agog with the news as many wondered what the reaction of Pete Edochie who has vehemently warned against the danger of polygamy and extramarital affairs in the past.

Many netizens went as far as exhuming quotes attributed to him on the issue as they waited with bated breathe for what he would say now that a prominent member of his family has been caught in the web of infidelity and polygamy.

However, reacting to the news, Pete did not mince word in condemning the action of Yul, saying it’s against his disposition and creed.

Pete who spoke on Wednesday declared that son’s newly found second wife Judy Austin persona non grata in his household.

While reacting to the saga, Pete said, “I want the whole world and Nigerians to understand that as an Igbo man, I never support my son actions and as a statesman, I only Recognized his first wife as the only authenticated wife of my son, the rest is banished from entering my household

He noted that marrying two wives does not confer a manly status on anyone.

Pete, who publicly endorsed his son, Yul, for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, said that getting with another wife simply means that one is ready to suffer and breed confusion among his generation.

He also said Yul is a recalcitrant character who does not heed his counsel.

According to him, “right from when Yul was still a child, he never listened to him.

“I’m not shocked that he has a son without my knowledge. A child that doesn’t listen to his father end up cutting his or her life span short.”

Yul, on Wednesday, welcomed a son with his second wife, Judy Austin, who is also a Nigerian actress.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of himself and the newborn son.