“She’s the second chance I never thought I deserved” – Actress, Ini Idima-Okojie’s fiancée says as he reveals he’s a divorcee with 2 kids

Abasi Ene-Obong, the fiancée of Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, has taken to his social media page to appreciate her for giving him a second chance at love.

The entrepreneur who proposed to the actress in July 2021, disclosed that he was married for eight years and had two daughters with his first wife before they got divorced in 2018.

According to him, he didn’t plan on finding love and getting married again until he met Ini-Dima Okojie who brought change and colour to his life.

Read his full post below,

Todays post is about 2nd chances

Today is the last day of the last month of me being single as I marry my baby next month. I was married before and have 2 girls (I used to post about my girls but as more eyes came to my page I stopped because as a father, protecting is my job). After 8 years of marriage (I got married at 26) we filed for a divorce in 2018. We were young and made mistakes and I had struggled with bouts of depression. 2018 was my toughest year ever! Requesting a divorce was one of the toughest things I ever did but it was about survival. I am not accusing anyone… just speaking about my own struggles as a human being. Suffice it to say that my life has been the stuff you read about in books and I kept it all inside. Only those in my inner circle know my story and perhaps one day I might write about it.

Now back to 2nd chances. Coming out of my earlier situation I never believed that I would remarry. I was wounded and hurt. I first reached out to Ini after we had commenced our divorce process via DM (we all know that story) but never met her in person till sometime in 2019. We started talking as friends and eventually started dating in the second half of 2019. (I remember when I told her about the circumstances of my divorce, her response was “that’s your version but I’m sure there’s another version that’s equally true”). But wounded people wound people. And every time I saw we would get close I would end the relationship because I was afraid of committing. Yet when I was away from her I couldn’t function. This happened a few times and ultimately I had to seek professional help with a clinical psychologist to deal with my past trauma. What became clear to me was that she was my 2nd chance that I never thought I deserved. And I always functioned better whenever she was in my life.

Well maybe I’m sharing too much, but I have now received a lot of healing and continue to be healed. And as the good book says, “love covers a multitude of sins”, and her love for sure is healing me daily. Ini I am looking forward to saying “I do” in a few weeks time. Thanks for the second chance.”