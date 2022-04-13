Shippers Hint At Fresh Crisis In Liquorose’s Relationship With Emmanuel

It has been reported that former BBNaija housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose, may have ended their relationship.

The Reality stars actually gave hints of a possible breakup after Emmanuel was conspicuously absent when friends and fans gifted Liquorose several gifts on her 27th birthday.

Emmanuel also didn’t attend her birthday party. He didn’t give a shoutout to her on his social media pages.

Things took a different turn on Tuesday 12th April, 2022. Emmanuel and Liquorose’s fans popularly known as EmmaRose shippers released a screen grab of their decision. Their decision was based on the fact that the two have called it quit.

In the screenshot which has now gone viral, their fans had actually raised millions of naira for them. This millions of naira have not been presented to them due to the sad turn of events now.

Part of the statement read, “Unfortunately due to back and forth going on for weeks now. As much as we respect our faves, we also respect every single person that sacrificed out of love to make this a success”.

According to EmmaRose shippers, the money realized would have to be equally divided into two. The total money realized was about #19.7m.