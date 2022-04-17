Show Of Selflessness Will Navigate Nigeria Out Of Difficulty – Gov Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has called on Christians, political and traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders in Nigeria to exhibit characteristics of selflessness.

He stated that such will enable the country, navigate itself from the current difficulty being experienced by Nigerians.

This was contained in an Easter message by the governor signed by Mr Christian Ita, his special adviser on media and publicity.

Ayade maintained that it was only through the show of love and compassion for one another and for Nigeria, sacrifice and selflessness that Nigerians can navigate through the present difficult times.

“I charge Nigerians, particularly Christians, to imbibe Christ’s virtues and make them the template for everyday living.

“Of course, Christ’s death for the redemption of mankind and His resurrection represents an unwavering love, monumental sacrifice, unparalleled compassion, wholesome selflessness and definite triumph over despair.

“I do not doubt that as Nigerians, these virtues if we inculcate them in our daily life, will help us navigate the present difficulties”, Ayade said.