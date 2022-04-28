Soldier ‘Working With Boko Haram Fighters’ Commits Suicide In Yobe

Lance Corporal Jibrin, an instructor with the Nigerian Army battalion in Geidam, Yobe State, has committed suicide.

He took his life after he was arrested for allegedly conniving with Boko Haram insurgents who attacked Yobe communities recently.

Jibrin, who disappeared from his duty post few days ago, was said to have been sighted among the Boko Haram terrorists that attacked Geidam town last week.

Military sources said the soldier was tracked by army intelligence unit and was found in Gashua, some hundreds kilometers from his duty post, on Tuesday.

“The Army authorities in Gashua were intimated and Jibrin was nabbed at a checkpoint after he boarded a bus to Gombe and disguised himself as a civilian.”

“He was handcuffed and on interrogation he revealed a lot which led to the arrest of some of his collaborators.

“On transit to Geidam, he snatched a gun from one of his escorts, over powered the other and shot himself

When contacted Army spokesman headquarters of sector II operation Hadinkai Damaturu, Lt Kennedy Anyewau, confirmed the incident.

He said ” Yes we received a report about soldier who committed suicide yesterday evening, and full investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident. That is all I can disclose about the matter for now.”

But an officer who pleaded anonymity gave more details about the incident.

“It is true that Jibrin was arrested and he later killed himself, he was very skillful soldier, he was part us and upon realising that his moves became suspicious he disappeared.

“No wonder the last Boko Haram operation in Geidam shocked all of us because we had prepared for them but they took us unaware by using a new strategy different from what they are known for, they sneaked into the town silently without vehicle, and no sound of gun shot was heard.

“We suspected that they must have informants from within and after a beam light was set out the question mark falls on Jibrin,” the source added.