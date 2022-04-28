Solid Minerals Attracting Terrorists To Nigeria – Ayade

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade claimed on Thursday that Nigeria’s massive solid minerals resource is drawing terrorists to the country.

“Security has a very huge international dimension,” Ayade stated on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning.

“Nigeria has so many essential elements and metals of economic interests. So, the solid minerals deposit has become a source of challenge to the nation.

“Nigeria has a large deposit of tantalite, they have led, they have zink, they have gold, uranium, the deposits are so huge. Most times in Africa when you have such a deposit, it’s just an invitation for crisis because they [foreign actors] will keep you unsettled so that they can do the exploration.

“The collapse of Afghanistan means that ISWAP sees West Africa as their own God-given province.”

He said the agenda is to wipe out all residents of the sub-region as they see Muslims and Christians of this area as infidels.

“So, they have the policy to occupy West Africa and with the collapse of Afghanistan, they now have access to power, they have a sovereign nation called their own, they deal on drugs, sell those drugs to raise funds, buy arms and prosecute a huge war,” he added.