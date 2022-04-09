Soludo Swears In 20 Commissioners, Says Anambra People Expect Excellence

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, has appointed 20 commissioners to the State Executive Council.

At the Executive Chamber of the Government House in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Governor Soludo swore in the new appointees.

“This is the third week since I was sworn in as the Governor of Anambra State,” he said in a Facebook post. “In line with my promise to the people and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 20 commissioners have been sworn in today after going through the statutory screening at the State Assembly.

“The 21st commissioner will also be sworn in next week after being cleared by the House of Assembly. This is happening on a Saturday, unusually so because the business of Anambra under my watch can be carried out 24/7.”

The governor disclosed that many people indicated interest to work in his administration and out of the lot, over 1,000 indicated interest to serve as commissioners.

He, therefore, congratulated the new commissioners and charged them to be passionate in the course of their duties.