Sowore: Call For Igbo President Divisive… Only Nigerians Can Determine Who Leads Them

The call for an Igbo president has been condemned as “a divisive ploy” by Omoyele Sowore, a presidential hopeful on the African Action Congress (AAC) platform.

Various political personalities have made well-documented calls for Nigeria’s presidency to be moved to the south-east in 2023.

Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo added his voice to the argument on Monday, saying that if the president was based on “merit,” only candidates from the south-east would hold the post “until kingdom come.”

“When it is now the turn of the south and the south-east, they’re now propounding a new theory — the question of merit. If it was based on merit, till today, till kingdom come, the east alone will produce president,” he had said.

“I am saying all these to tell you that the question of lobbying, campaigning is a rigmarole. They know the truth.”

In a chat with Arise TV on Tuesday, Sowore described the decision to zone the presidency to a certain region as “undemocratic”, adding that it is only to “throw a bone at the Nigerian people”.

He said, “an Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead”.

The presidential hopeful then added that “the presidency should go to the geographical area or intellectual area known as competence and great character”.