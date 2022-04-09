Sponsors Of Atrocities In S’East Will Be Exposed – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that the sponsors and perpetrators of atrocities in the South-East will be exposed shortly, as the group’s legitimate arm is working hard to accomplish so.

Politicians, according to the group, are bringing criminals and hoodlums into the region to carry out a nefarious plan.

It further indicated that those responsible for the deaths and insecurity were not members of IPOB.

The Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said in a statement on Saturday that the crimes were witnessed in states where politicians were battling amongst themselves for selfish motives.

IPOB had no business with the mysterious shooters, according to Powerful, and would soon reveal those responsible for the atrocities.

He said, “We will expose those behind the killings in the whole land of Biafra in no distance future. Those behind this barbarity are not IPOB members or ESN operatives.

“We totally condemn the killing of the six innocent women in Imo State by hired hoodlums as they shared rice presented by the governor. We must fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime against our mothers.”