‘Stray Shot’ Hits Tonto Dikeh’s Ex As Nkechi Blessing Drags Kpokpogri Into Fight With Opeyemi Falegan

Actress Nkechi Blessing has dragged Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of her colleague Tonto Dikeh, into her messy fight with Opeyemi Falegan.

In different Instagram posts, Nkechi said her ex-lover Opeyemi was worse than Kpokpogri who she nicknamed ‘Kpokpogarri’ adding that she was ready to go down the route with him

“I remember you saying you can never be like Kpo kpo garri, you come even do worse. I will go that route with you sir.”

NBS went on to point out that Opeyemi is addicted to social media and loves online validation. She wrote:

“Should I tell them how you use to jubilate if your followers increase by 1k? Those were d signs I needed to finalily take a walk.

congratulations as you don finally hit 100k followers.



“in your words** If person never get 100k followers he never start** you literally showed me Kpo kpo garri followers when he got to 100k Say see Now now he’s on 100k, Babe be tagging me now when you post my picture. I was soo irritated that day

How low can you be? All this for followers?TUEH!!!.”

In another post, the controversial actress claimed Opeyemi was broke despite his degree.

“Even with all your degree you are still broke. I go employ and pay you salary for 10 years non-stop bro!! Bunmi wey get all the degree wey you marry wetin happen? You need to come learn how to throw shades from me Opeyemi, you have absolutely nothing on me. Church rat.

“Your ex-wife had all the degrees oo but she still didn’t stay. 3 women don leave you sir, you kept begging me not to ever leave cus of what people will say… You dey whyne me? Na jeje I kuku sit down you come for me again this time I go finish you.”

The ex-lovers have consistently made headlines this April after dragging each other on Instagram following their breakup announcement.