Strike: Ngige Meets Renegotiation Panel, Asks ASUU To Resolve Issues With Education Ministry

Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has asked the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to discuss concerns on their ongoing strike with the ministry of education.

He said this on Monday after a meeting with the renegotiation committee in Abuja.

Speaking on Monday when he received members of the government side of the 2009 federal government/university based unions agreement re-negotiation committee, Ngige stated that ASUU should resolve issues with the ministry of education.

According to a statement by Patience Onuobia, spokesperson of the ministry of labour, the renegotiation committee delegation was led by Nimi Briggs, its chairman.

Ngige said as the “conciliator”, he has been pushing to see that everything contained in the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached with the government was implemented.

He said the renegotiation commenced in 2017 when the federal government inaugurated a committee headed by Wale Babalakin, who was later replaced by Munzali Jibril, a professor.

Ngige expressed that in the December 2020 agreement, he gave the government side a timeline to return to the university unions to sort out the pending issues.

He added that the Nigerian university system produced him and he remains proud of it.