Strike: NLC Asks FG To Resolve Impasse With ASUU, NASU, Others In 21 Days

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stepped in to resolve a long-standing dispute between the Federal Government and tertiary institution unions, which has paralyzed activities in the country’s universities.

As a result, the congress gave the government a 21-day deadline to resolve the issues with members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) (NAAT).

This was stated in a communique signed by NLC President Ayuba Wabba and the congress’ General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Following a meeting with the leaders of the impacted unions, Wabba expressed grave worries about the government’s refusal to honor their 2009 renegotiated agreement.

If the government fails to settle the standoff within the time frame, he stated that the NLC would decide on the next course of action once the ultimatum expires.