Tell IPOB To Cease Fire, Oluwo Challenges Ohanaeze

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, has urged the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to advise the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop shooting.

Oluwo also urged the IPOB to accept one Nigeria, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Alli Ibrahim.

“Our diversity is a strength. We must be smart with it and convert it to advantage. Achieving a one Nigeria is a collective responsibility. I challenge Ohanaeze Ndigbo to take responsibility and appeal to IPOB and ESN to ceasefire. It is then that we will know we are all Nigerians in Nigeria and enjoy better sense of belonging.”

Oluwo said he would keep talking until the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) stop killing people.

The monarch also stated that he had never said Igbo could not produce Nigeria’s president, but that they needed to restrategise.

He said, “For hasty conclusion and unguided vituperations, the respected throne of the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland deserves an apology from Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”

Faulting a recent statement by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo against his admonition on the sit-at-home order being enforced by IPOB, Oluwo said: “Igbo people are my own. I’ve Igbo in my blood. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a respected body representing a sophisticated, intelligent, hardworking, cosmopolitan, industrious and enlightened race.’

He said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had false knowledge of him, saying “It is disappointing that my beloved Ohanaeze Ndigbo could jump on the media in response to a misleading headline casted to sell story.”