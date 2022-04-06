Thanksgiving Service: RCCG Pastors Lambasted Over Daddy G.O’s Sermon

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has slammed pastors who preached after his father had given the sermon of the day.

All RCCG preachers are asked to connect with their National Headquarters on Thanksgiving Sunday, which is normally slated for first Sunday of every month, wherein the General Overseer, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, would deliver a sermon.

Pastor Adebayo’s sermon is supposed to be the only one delivered on that particular Sunday.

However, after the Thanksgiving service, some pastors reportedly shared their own messages after Adeboye had delivered his sermon.

Writing on his Instagram page, Pastor Leke Adeboye who frowned at such pastors, described them as goats.

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching? You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving,” he wrote.