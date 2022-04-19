The Importance of Business Credit In 2022

Business credit is a vital determinant of a business’s ability to secure the loans it needs to survive and grow. This is particularly true for small businesses, who rely on this influx of cash in order to facilitate their survival and growth. Unfortunately, only 48% of small businesses are able to meet their financing needs.

Given the importance of small businesses to the American economy, anything that can be done to improve their survival rate will result in positive trickle-down effects for the entire ecosystem. Hence, this article will attempt to outline the key reasons business credit is important, as well as a few tips on how small businesses can get started on building it.

What Is Business Credit?

The vast majority of people own a credit card, bought an expensive asset on finance (e.g. a car) or taken out a mortgage. In all of these scenarios, a check will have been performed on the prospective borrower’s personal credit rating. A credit rating is stored for every individual, its purpose is to provide creditors with an insight into the trustworthiness of the applicants.

Some actions that reflect well on one’s personal credit rating include never leaving the limit of your overdraft and repaying any and all debts on time. The key benefit of maintaining a good credit score is the access to finance (and good rates) on certain products.

Business credit ratings are analogous to their personal counterparts: they are reflective of how trustworthy a business is the lenders they are applying to for credit. Despite this, a great number of small businesses are unaware of the importance of this rating, and don’t even know how to check or improve it.

Why It’s Important

Building a good credit score is important for businesses in a comparable way to how personal credit ratings are important to individuals. Furthermore, it is in a business’s interest to take care of their business score as it can prove pivotal in the achievement of their goals. The finance a good business credit score grants access could make or break a business.

This short term benefit is coupled with long term incentives to build a good credit score, as doing so allows businesses to save money on lower interest loans as long as their score remains high. Necessarily, the inverse can take hold: businesses may be stifled by an inability to access meaningful cash flow which has adverse knock-on effects on potential for growth.

Indeed, there are some markets in which it is simply a necessity of the industry to maintain a good business credit score in order to be successful. One of these is construction; since it relies on convoluted chains of supply, businesses need to always be able to fall back on the cash flow of a business loan should one link in the chain fall through.

Business credit is also pivotal for the growth and success of small businesses, unlike their larger counterparts, these smaller firms do not enjoy the luxury of an economic buffer against payments they miss or make late.

How To Build It

Open A Business Bank Account

The first thing a business looking to improve its business credit rating should do is open a bank account solely for itself (i.e. not a personal account(s) that is shared by the owner). In doing so, a demarcation is placed between the owners’ personal finances and the business’s. This gives lenders the impression that your business is less of a risk to loan to.

Buy From Net-30 Vendors

A Net-30 vendor is one that offers a ‘Net-30 account’; these permit businesses to buy certain products on credit and repay the balance after 30 days. As long as the business ensures they make this payment on time or earlier, this will be reported to major credit bureaus by the vendor, thus increasing the business’s credit score.

Closing Considerations

We hope this article has helped you to understand the true importance of business credit to companies, especially those smaller in size. For more information on the important topic of how to build business credit, please see this suggested resource.