The Teachers Threatened To Kill My Daughter – Mother Of 10-Year-Old Chrisland School Rape Victim Cries Out

The mother of the 10-year-old Chrisland student who was reportedly raped by her fellow students during a school competition in Dubai has finally spoken out on the issue.

In a new video shared by Popular Media Personality, Ubi Franklin, the mother reteirated that the school never informed her of the depth of what transpired.

According to her, The head teacher told her it was a kiss and asked her to caution the daughter. Moments later, the school authorities and delegates took the girl for a pregnancy test 3 times and according to the mother in this video threatened to kill the student if she ever told her parents, also suspended her after several shaming by teachers.

She further revealed that the male students identities were protected and never revealed to her.

Excerpt from the video, reads ;

“My child attends Chrisland school VGC.

Please I am making out this video to beg Nigerians to get me justice.

About a month ago, I was on my way out of Lagos so I got a call from the head-teacher in Chrisland, she said she wanted to see me and so two days later I went to the school.

I got to the school and I met the representatives.

They said they wanted me to know that my daughter whom I left in their care on a trip to Dubai, had a kiss with a boy and the boy also kissed her.

They found out that they got the kissing idea through “Truth and Dare” and they advised that I should caution my daughter and take her phone from her.

I said okay, if it is just that, I was going to collect the phone from her. Mrs Kemi also advised me not to tell my husband that it is not everything a woman should tell her husband. I thought the issue wasn’t more than that so it ended then.

The school concealed the truth of the matter for a month and when they finally broke the truth, they did so in a letter where they also suspended her daughter for performing “Immoral Act” in Dubai.

My daughter was threatened by Chrisland teachers not to speak out on what happened and they also took her daughter to take pregnancy tests without her knowledge or consent.”