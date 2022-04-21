Things To Know About Rita Dominic’s Husband, Fidelis Anosike

Nollywood actress, Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic fondly known as Rita Dominic, got married to Fidelis Anosike on April 19, 2022, in Imo state.

The duo made their relationship public in December 2020 after sharing lovely photos of themselves during the Christmas period.

Here are some things to know about Fidelis Anosike:

Fidelis is a 56-year-old who hails from Umueri in Anambra state, Nigeria.

He graduated from the University of Benin with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Creative and Applied Fine Arts. He also holds a certificate from Harvard Business School.

He is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company that owns Nigeria’s oldest newspaper, Daily Times Nigeria; a company founded in 1926.

Fidelis’ company also organises events like; the Miss Nigeria pageant, The Times Heros Award, and Nigeria our Heritage Grand book.

In 2018, Fidelis and his brother, Mr Noel Anosike, were charged to court by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) with allegations that he may have acquired Daily Times through fraudulent means. The FG alleged that he and his brother did not follow the legal process when buying the local newspaper.