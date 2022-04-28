Things You Should Know About Actress Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s 2nd Wife

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has been in the news for the ‘wrong reasons’ since Wednesday, April 24 when her colleague cum husband, Yul Edochie announced on social media that they got married.

Prior to Yul’s revelation, Judy had managed to keep her head low and private affairs off social media. Hence, asides being a Nollywood actress and movie producer, little is known about the light-skinned thespian.

Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is a Nollywood actress, producer, director and business owner better known as Judy Austin.

She hails from Umuoji in Anambra State’s Idemilli North and was born 31st of December.

She had always aspired to be a model and artist but luck had other plans for her as she did well as a model but not so well in music.

Acting:

Reports say a certain friend, actor and movie director, Sylvester Madu urged Judy to give acting a try on account of her good looks. She did and the rest, as they say, is history.

Judy Austin started her acting career in 2013 and by 2018 she had produced two films.

The light-skinned thespian got famous for the role she played in the movie Native Girl but has also featured in a handful of other films in the Nollywood industry.

In 2018, Yul Edochie assisted her in the production of her first film, Native Girl which he also featured in.

Judy Austin likes to speak Igbo and promotes Igbo culture and values.

The controversial actress has also acted in movies like: The Illiterate Mom, Ernest Scared Stupid, Dance, Native Girl, and Redemption: For Robbing The Dead, Where I Belong, Secret Of The Riches, Fear, The Street Girl I Love, Trouble Comes To Town, Goodbye Tommorow, Lent, Slaves and Free Born among others.

Asides acting, Judy Austin owns a clothing store called Judyaustin Boutique and is a brand influencer.

Controversy:

Judy Austin welcomed a baby boy named Star Sike Munachimso Yul-Edochie in November 2021.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2022 actor, Yul Edochie son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie revealed the face and name of Judy Austin’s son as his kid.

Yul also made it known to the general public that he has taken Judy as his second wife, as prior to the announcement, the former had been married to May Yul-Edochie (née Aligwe) for over 17 years; a union that has produced 4 kids (a girl and 3 boys) Kambi, Dani, Karl, and Victory Zane.

May Yul-Edochie who didn’t seem pleased with the union, revealed that her husband paid Judy’s bride price on Sunday, April 24, 2022 without her knowledge. She claims she only found out on Monday (the following day).

A good number of the couple’s colleagues have come out to express their shock over the saga.

Rumour:

Some reports say Judy was married before and the union produced 2 children (a boy and a girl) from a previous relationship. This is asides the boy she just welcomed with her new husband, Yul.