“This Is A Slap In AG Baby’s Face” – Fans Shocked As Simi Crushes On Wande Coal

Popular Nigerian Musician Wande Coal has been eulogised by Singer and Songwriter, Simi, for his hit songs and consistency.

The Duduke crooner took to her Instagram story to shower praises on Wande and wondered if she was the only one who saw the feat he has achieved in lengthy years.

The 33-year-old Singer, who noticed that Wande Coal has produced hit songs back to back for years, also reteirated that herself and the ‘Come my way’ crooner are the only artists she knows with no bad song.

She wrote;

” I feel like Wande Coal is the only artist (including me) that I’ve liked on everything I’ve heard him on”

Reacting, Fans express shock at her statement as they questioned her on why she didn’t compliment her husband, Adekunle Gold’s music.

