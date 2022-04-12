‘Thunder Fires’ Housewife While Fetching Rain Water In Abuja

A 32-year-old house wife, Mrs Rahmat, has been killed by lightning following a heavy rainfall at Anguwar Abattoir in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.
According to Daily Trust, a resident of the area, Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the incident happened around 8pm on Friday when the lightning struck the woman who was fetching rain water from a drum into her room.
The roofs of several houses at Ayaura, Abattoir, Kekeshi, Wadataa, Kpokolobi and Abattoir extension areas in Abaji were blown off by the accompanying windstorm.
The wind also pulled down some electric poles and trees in the area.
Musa further said, “In fact, I just collected a bank loan to buy the zinc that I used in roofing the house, while I was planning to see how I could raise another money to buy doors and windows when this disaster happened to me.”