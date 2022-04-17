Tinubu To Youths: You Can’t Be Given Erratic Electricity Supply And Be Called Lazy

Bola Tinubu, presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that young Nigerians cannot be blamed for being “lazy” with erratic electricity supply in the country.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at a rally of south-west youths of the ruling party.

In January, the former Lagos governor announced his intention to contest the presidential race on the platform of the APC.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu stated that no nation can witness “rapid development” without electricity.

He also added that the country cannot continue to give “excuses” for failure to generate a stable power supply.

added that the country is blessed with enough gas that can be used to generate electricity and even export to European countries.

“We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No! No nation can make rapid development without electricity,” Tinubu said.

“Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy. No!

“Nigeria — it is about time. We have enough gas to fire up our electricity. We can supply the rest of Europe with gas, and we can make money from it.”