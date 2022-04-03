Train Attacks: Nigerians No Longer Safe Anywhere, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that security concerns have overwhelmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He made the remarks in response to the recent attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja train, which left seven people dead and 21 passengers missing.

According to Obasanjo, the development has demonstrated that Nigerians are not safe everywhere, including in cars, trains, and planes.

He stated that the country is in a critical situation.

The former president spoke at his residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

Obasanjo expressed concern that Nigerians “are no longer safe on the road, on the train and at the airport,” calling for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

The former President said the present regime has been overwhelmed by the situation, but Nigerians must not allow the situation to overwhelm the country.

He however cautioned Nigerians to not allow themselves to be overwhelmed by the insecurity challenges.

He said, “So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome’. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe on the train, you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

“I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”