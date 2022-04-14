Uche Elendu Fumes Over Video Of Blessing CEO’s Wedding Ceremony With Man Who Allegedly Beat Her To Coma

Popular Nigerian Actress Uche Elendu has reacted after Controversial Relationship expert, Blessing CEO narrated the drama that ensued in her first marriage before it crashed.

Blessing, who got married at the age of 19, took to Instagram to reveal how far she has grown 12 years after she left her abusive husband.

According to her, her revelation was triggered by the death of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who allegedly died out to domestic violence.

She also shared a clip from her wedding ceremony and a lengthy post on Instagram.

Blessing also posted her divorce papers and further revealed how they fought dirty for the custody of the only child of the union.



Reacting, Actress Uche Elendu blew hot in her comment section, as she pointed out the faults of Blessing’s Ex-husband in the video.

