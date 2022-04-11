Ukraine Fighting Us With Your Drones – Russia Complains To Turkey

Russia has informed the Turkish authorities that the Ukrainian military is fighting the ongoing war with drones produced in Turkey.

A Turkish official told reporters at a media conference over the weekend that Turkey had informed Russia that such drones were manufactured by a Turkish drone manufacturer, Baykar Technologies.

Turkey stated that it had also informed Russia that Ukraine had completed the acquisition of such weapons prior to the outbreak of the war.

CNN reports that Ukrainian officials have been touting Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drones as one of the most effective weapons in their arsenal.

Chief technology officer of Baytar, Selcuk Bayraktar, who is also the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told CNN that the drone was “doing what it was designed to do and upgraded to do.”